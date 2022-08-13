The best way to see Salman Rushdie’s stature as a writer is to immerse himself in his extraordinary memoir, joseph anton (2012), not because it is his best work, which perhaps it is anyway, but because of the depth and quality of the literary language, because of the mastery of prose, and because in it he goes beyond his most characteristic register , fantasy in its purest form, to give a lesson in sobriety as a teacher of non-fiction. There are more keys in that fundamental book: the profile of him as a public intellectual, I cast him as a citizen committed to directly political and social issues. But there is also, hidden, the empire of fiction. The title of joseph anton responds to secret coordinates. These are the first names of two of his fundamental writers, models whose example he followed since he began to take his first literary steps: Joseph Conrad, who narrated the same world that he would narrate in a postcolonial key, and Anton Chekhov, master of the transience of short prose. He entrusted himself to tell the story of his life, of which the central section is the relationship of the difficult circumstances in which he had to live in secret as a result of the death sentence that was imposed on him for having written a supposedly blasphemous book. , the satanic verses (1988).

If you only have time to read a Salman Rushdie title, I highly recommend joseph anton. There is much more, of course. As a novel, although many disdain it saying that its notoriety is of a non-literary nature, the satanic verses is a work of great interest, stylistically and conceptually, both for the audacity of the prose and for the literary vision on which it rests, and for being a characteristic display of the features that shape his writing: unbridled fantasy and a sober management of the keys of realism more content.

Literally, Rushdie has always moved on an unstable balance. His greatest achievement as a storyteller is children of midnight (1981), a novel with which he won the Booker Prize, which he revalidated twice, as the best Booker on the 25th and 40th anniversary of the history of the prestigious award. The novel begins with an indelible image, when the hands of the clock mark the arrival of midnight, on August 15, 1947, when the independence of India and Pakistan from the British Empire was proclaimed, giving rise to the birth of two nations, presided over by in an extremely contradictory way, due to the sign of two religions that he always wanted not to be antagonistic, Hinduism and Islam. From there, Rushdie displays a formidable historical frieze that investigates the keys to coexistence between the two new nations. Rushdie, who was born in Bombay into a Muslim family, was not a religious man, and it was precisely his secularism that would have to pay so dearly: his courageous opposition to all forms of religious fanaticism, something that ran hand in hand with his commitment citizen.

Salman Rushdie, with a copy of ‘The Satanic Verses’ in 1995. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Salman Rushdie is a writer of volcanic power, an unleashed force of nature, which crystallized into a formidable output of both fiction and essay. Following the publication of a collection of essays, entitled The languages ​​of truth last fall, and after having deliriously recreated the Quixote de Cervantes in a novel with the same name, originally published in 2019, in which he investigates the relationship between fantasy and reality in the technological age, a new novel is announced for next February, entitled Victory City. In the arc that goes from children of midnight until Victory City, Rushdie left several memorable works, among which it is worth highlighting, in the field of the novel, Rage (2001), Shalimar the clown (2005) and The enchantress of Florence (2008). The formula with which he came up had its roots in various branches of the fantastic literature tradition, on the one hand the legacy of Latin American magical realism, particularly as cultivated by García Márquez, for whom he professed boundless admiration; on the other, the unfiltered lesson learned from Arabian Nightswhere you have to look for the true root of his doing, and which crystallized in narrations as notable as The Moor’s last breath (1995) or Harun and the sea of ​​stories, a children’s book he wrote for his son in 1990.

Salman Rushdie’s narrative world is based on a solid conception of literature, on which he reflected acutely in collections such as East West (1994), a key book in which the writer intelligently unites the legacy of the two literary traditions alluded to in the title of the work. His intellectual curiosity led him to establish relationships with personalities as remarkable and different as Edward Said, whose theses on the end of colonialism in literature he fully absorbed and put into practice in his work, or Thomas Pynchon, whom he met personally at a dinner at which he reported in a hilarious chronicle.

In New York, his adoptive city, Salman Rushdie is a well-known, loved and respected character, who even in the most dangerous moments of his sentence made public appearances. Courageous, agile, vital, overflowing with energy, always active and politically committed, the fatwa he suffered led him to embrace the cause of freedom of expression in literature, turning to the creation of the festival Voices of the World, organized annually by the writers’ organization PEN, a festival imbued with the same spirit as his work. At the time of writing these lines, the city that the writer wanted to make his own is holding its breath, awaiting news about his state of health. Born in India, educated in England, deeply conversant with British and Anglo-Indian literary traditions, with a career spanning more than half a century and some thirty works of extraordinary merit, Salman Rushdie has boldly examined the contradictions of a sick society, presided over by the sign of intolerance, attacking it in works such as the golden house (2017), through whose pages the sinister shadow of Donald Trump is projected.

