Salman Rushdie has been unplugged from the respirator, talking and joking. The latest news on the condition of the Anglo-Indian writer attacked and stabbed during an event in upstate New York describes an improving situation. Rushdie remains hospitalized for his serious injuries but – as tweeted by colleague Aatish Taseer – “he is no longer attached to the respirator and talks (and jokes)”. Information confirmed by the injured writer’s agent, Andrew Wylie.

