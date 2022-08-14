“After the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in the hospital and receives extensive medical care. We are extremely relieved that he had his respirator and additional oxygen removed yesterday and was able to say a few words.” Although his major injuries “are serious about him, his usual sense of humor, exuberant and provocative, remains intact.” It was to declare it Zafar Rushdie, the son of the Anglo-Indian writer Salman stabbed two days ago.

“We are so grateful to all members of the public who courageously came to his defense and gave first aid along with the police and doctors who took care of him” and we are grateful “for the demonstrations of love and support from all. the world “, continues the statement quoted by SkyNews. “We ask for patience and to be able to maintain privacy while the family is gathered next to him to support and help him in this moment.”