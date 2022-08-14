Salman Rushdiea writer attacked on Friday during a conference in New York, shows some signs of improvement in the hospital where he is admitted in serious condition after the knife attack.

On Saturday, authorities and those close to Rushdie remained silent about the health status of the British naturalized American, hospitalized Friday on a ventilator in Erie, Pennsylvania.

However, his agent Andrew Wylie, who announced Friday to the New York Times that the nerves of one of Rushdie’s arms were severely injured, his liver was affected and “he will probably lose an eye”, he confided to the same medium that his client spoke again on Saturday night, without giving more details.

At the same time, fellow writer Aatish Taseer posted a tweet on Saturday night confirming that doctors removed Rushdie’s artificial respiration and that he was already “talking and joking”. Tweet that she deleted a few hours later stating that this is not the time to share details.

Rushdie, 75, has lived under a death sentence since 1989, when Iran’s then supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a religious decree (fatwa) ordering Muslims to kill him after the book was published. ‘The Satanic Verses’, which he considered blasphemous.

On Friday, the British author of Indian origin received a dozen stab wounds at a cultural center in Chautauqua, in upstate New York, where he was to give a lecture.

The attack on Rushdie sparked international outrage, though it was applauded by hardline Islamists in Iran and Pakistan.

Salman Rushdie underwent emergency surgery after the attack in New York.

Alleged shooter pleads not guilty

Meanwhile, the man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie, a young Lebanese-American, has pleaded “not guilty” to “attempted murder” in a New York state court.

Hadhi Matar24, accused of “attempted murder and assault”, appeared Saturday night in a black and white striped prison uniform, handcuffed and wearing a mask before a Chautauqua courthouse and did not say a word, according to the New York Times (NYT) and photos from the local press.

Prosecutors believe the attack, in which Rushdie received a dozen stab wounds to the neck and abdomen, was premeditated. Also, that the man traveled by bus to the educational institution where Rushdie would give the conference and bought a ticket.

About Matar, 24, there are not many details beyond the fact that he lives in the neighboring state of New Jersey and it is also unknown what motivated him to attack the author of the novel ‘Satanic Verses’.

The suspect, who lives in New Jersey, pleaded “not guilty” through his attorney and will appear again on August 19.

Rushdie moved to New York in the early 2000s and became a US citizen in 2016. Despite continued threats against his life, he was seen in public and often without apparent custody.

In an interview with the German magazine Stern just weeks before the attack, Rushdie spoke of how, after so many years living with the threat of the fatwa, his life had largely returned to normal since moving to the United States.

President Joe Biden in a statement condemned the “fierce attack” on the writer, praising him for his “refusal to be intimidated or silenced.”

