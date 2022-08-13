british writer Salman Rushdiesentenced to death more than 30 years ago by a fatwa of the Iranian religious leader Khomeini, is under artificial respiration and could lose an eye after being stabbed multiple times this Friday at a literary event in upstate New York.

“The news is not good,” his agent, Andrew Wylie, later told The New York Times.

“Salman will probably lose an eye, the nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Wylie said.

In 1988, Rushdie published “The Satanic Verses,” a book that sparked outrage in the Muslim world, for which Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (religious decree) calling for the writer’s death.

The British writer of Indian origin born in Bombay in 1947 was stabbed while giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, in the town of Chautauqua, located on the shores of Lake of the same name, in northwestern New York state.

Following the attack, which occurred shortly before 11:00 local time, Rushdie was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

“This act of violence is shocking,” US President Joe Biden’s security adviser Jack Sullivan said in a statement.

“All members of the Biden-Harris administration pray for his speedy recovery,” he added.

“What many of us have witnessed today has been a violent expression of hate that has shaken us to the core,” the Chautauqua Institution said in a statement.

This Saturday, the main ultra-conservative newspaper in Iran, Kayhan, congratulated the man who stabbed the writer.

“Congratulations to this brave and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and depraved Salman Rushdie in New York,” says the newspaper, whose head is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Let us kiss the hands of the one who tore the neck of God’s enemy with a knife,” the article adds.

The writer Salman Rushdie was airlifted to a hospital.

This was the attack on Rushdie

The police immediately arrested the assailant, whom they identified as Hadhi Matar, 24-year-old man from Fairfield, New Jersey, without detailing his motivations.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen, police said. Several attendees of the event pounced on the assailant before he was stopped by a police officer present at the scene.

A doctor administered first aid to the writer before the emergency services arrived.

Interviewer Ralph Henry Reese, 73, who was on stage with the writer, suffered a facial injury but was released from hospital.

Carl LeVan, a political science professor who witnessed the attack, said a man lunged onto the stage while Rushdie was sitting down, “stabbed him violently multiple times” and “tried to kill him.”

Salman Rushdie’s life

Rushdie, 75, rose to fame with his second novel ‘Midnight’s Children’ in 1981, which garnered international acclaim and the UK’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

In 1988, ‘The Satanic Verses’ It was considered by many Muslims as disrespectful to the Prophet Mohammed.

Rushdie, a confessed atheist, member of a family of non-practicing Muslims, was forced to live in hiding when a bounty was placed on his head that still stands.

The UK government, where he studied and made his home, gave him police protection after attacks on his translators and editors.

In 1991, the Japanese translator of the novel, Hitoshi Igarashi, was stabbed to death.

He spent nearly a decade in hiding, constantly moving houses and unable to tell his children where he lived.

He only began to come out of hiding in the late 1990s, after Iran said in 1998 that it did not support his assassination.

Rushdie, who had settled in New York in 2000, is a staunch defender of freedom of expression. He made a strong defense of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after a group of Islamists killed some of its staff in Paris in 2015.

Salman Rushdie could lose an eye after the attack.

The magazine had published drawings of Muhammad that provoked furious reactions among Muslims around the world.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “horrified” by what happened.

French President Emmanuel Macron showed his support for the writer. “For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. Hate and barbarism have just cowardly struck him,” he tweeted. “His combat of him is ours, universal.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said through his spokesman that he was “horrified” by the attack and that “in no way is violence a response to words.”

Suzanne Nossel, director in the United States of the organization PEN, which advocates for freedom of expression, highlighted her support for the “intrepid Salman”, wishing him “a full and speedy recovery”.

Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2022

“Just hours before the attack, on Friday morning, Salman emailed me to help with the locations of Ukrainian writers in need of safe haven from the grave dangers they face,” Nossel said in a statement. “His essential voice of his cannot and will not be silenced.”

*With information from AFP

