Writer Salman Rushdie, seriously injured in an attack committed by a Muslim extremist in August last year, made his first public appearance on Thursday night (18th), when he attended the PEN America foundation awards ceremony in New York City. York and was applauded by the public.

Rushdie hid the scar from the wound that caused him to lose one of his eyes during the attack with a black lens, and showed that he didn’t lose his good humor in the first few words: “Hello everyone. It’s good to be here again, compared to not being here, which was also an option. I am very happy that the dice went down this way.”

The writer, who has always been closely linked to PEN America – a forum that brings together renowned writers – and became its president, received the Courage Award for having survived the attack by Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old young man of Lebanese origin.

When receiving the award, Rushdie wanted to honor all those who helped him on the day of the attack, which took place at an institution in upstate New York.

“I was the target that day, they were the heroes. The courage that day was all theirs ”, he declared, making it clear that he does not intend to remain silent after the attack.

“Terrorism must not terrify us. Violence cannot stop us. As the old Marxists used to say, la lutte continue, la lutta continua”, said the writer, in French and Italian.

Rushdie was sentenced to death under a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran in 1989 for the publication of the book “Satanic Verses”, and has since spent most of his life under permanent escort, although surveillance has recently been relaxed.

Rushdie’s assailant, Hadi Matar, is in custody on attempted murder charges and faces up to 25 years in prison.

In the only interview he gave after the attack, Matar acknowledged that he had only read “a few pages” of Rushdie’s work.