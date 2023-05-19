For the first time since a knife attack in the United States in August that nearly cost him his life, British writer Salman Rushdie made a public reappearance in New York on Thursday night at a gala for a writers’ rights organization. . The famous novelist of Indian origin, a US citizen and resident of New York, received an honorary award from the organization for freedom of expression and PEN America, of which he was president.

The 75-year-old intellectual, who wore glasses with a black lens over his right eye, was first photographed on the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History gala near Central Park in Manhattan. His presence had not been announced and he emotionally addressed the 700 guests at the gala. PEN America, an organization that works for free expression, has never been more “important”, said Salman Rushdie. “Terrorism should not terrify us. Violence should not deter us. The fight continues,” he proclaimed in French, Spanish and English.

Another image of the writer last Thursday.

SARAH YENESEL (EFE)

On August 12, he was invited to a literary conference in Chautauqua, a cultural and bucolic small town in upstate New York. As he was about to speak, a young Lebanese American suspected of sympathizing with Shiite Iran attacked him, armed with a knife, and stabbed him about ten times. Bystanders and guards then subdued the assailant, who was immediately arrested, charged, and jailed pending trial.

“If it weren’t for these people, I wouldn’t be here today. It was the target that day, but they were heroes (…) I owe them my life,” said Salman Rushdie, the people who helped him after the stabbing. His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, revealed in October that he had lost sight in one eye and mobility in one hand. In February, on the occasion of the release of his latest novel, victory citythe writer told the magazine The New Yorkerwho had many problems and suffered from post-traumatic stress.

