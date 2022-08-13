





Salman Rushdie, author of “The Satanic Verses” and the target of a fatwa from Iran for more than 30 years, was put on a respirator after being stabbed Friday in the neck and abdomen in New York state by a man who was arrested. .

“The news is not good,” the British writer’s agent Andrew Wylie told the New York Times Friday night.

“Salman will likely lose an eye; his arm nerves were cut and he was stabbed in the liver,” Wylie said, adding that Rushdie, 75, was put on life support.

Immediately after his attack, on the stage of an amphitheater at a cultural center in Chautauqua, New York, Salman Rushdie was transported by helicopter to the nearest hospital where he was urgently operated on, the state police major told reporters. New York, Eugene Staniszewski.

Police had announced shortly before 11:00 am (12:00 GMT) that a man “ran onto the stage (from the amphitheater) and attacked Salman Rushdie and the interviewer”, stabbing the writer “in the neck” as well as “in the abdomen”.

Conference presenter Ralph Henry Reese, 73, was “slightly wounded in the face”.

The attacker was immediately arrested and taken into custody, according to Major Staniszewski, who revealed that he was 24-year-old Hadi Matar from the state of New Jersey.

This Saturday, Iran’s main ultra-conservative newspaper, Kayhan, congratulated the attacker.

“Brave to this brave and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and cruel Salman Rushdie,” the paper wrote.

“We kiss the hand of him who tore the neck of the enemy of God with a knife.”

– “Kill Salman Rushdie” –

Rushdie was preparing to give a literary conference in this small town located 100 km from Buffalo, near Lake Erie, which separates the United States from Canada.

Carl LeVan, a professor of political science, was at the scene and told AFP by phone that a man threw himself onto the stage where Rushdie was sitting to stab him violently several times, “trying to kill him”.

Rushdie, born on June 19, 1947 in Bombay, two months before India’s independence – raised by a family of non-practicing, wealthy, progressive and cultured Muslim intellectuals – set part of the Muslim world on fire with the publication of “The Satanic Verses”, prompting Iranian Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini to issue a “fatwa” in 1989 calling for his assassination.

The author was forced to live in hiding and under police protection, going from hiding to hiding.

He then faced immense loneliness, compounded by his breakup with his wife, American novelist Marianne Wiggins, to whom the novel was dedicated.

Living quietly in New York, Salman Rushdie had resumed a virtually normal life, always defending satire and irreverence in his books.

But the “fatwa” was never raised and many of the translators of his book were injured and even killed, such as the Japanese Hitoshi Igarashi, who was stabbed several times in 1991.

“Thirty years have passed,” he said in 2018. “Now everything is fine. I was 41 at the time (of the fatwa), I’m 71 now. We live in a world where concerns change very quickly. Now there are many other reasons to be afraid.”

Knighted in 2007 by the Queen of England, much to the chagrin of Muslim extremists, this master of magical realism, a man of immense culture who claims to be apolitical, wrote about fifteen novels in English, as well as short stories and chronicles.

“His fight is ours, it is universal,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we must never fail to defend”, referring to freedom of expression.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said through his spokesman that he was “horrified” by the attack, adding that “violence is by no means a response to words”.

“This act of violence is terrible,” commented security adviser to US President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan.







