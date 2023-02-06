By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Salman Rushdie’s new novel “Victory City” will be published on Tuesday, nearly six months after a man stabbed the writer onstage during a lecture in New York state in what was widely condemned as an attack on freedom of expression.

Rushdie, 75, was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was seriously injured in the stabbing, which came more than three decades after Iran instructed Muslims to kill Rushdie over what the country’s religious leaders said was blasphemy in his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses”.

Rushdie’s 15th novel will be published by Penguin Random House and takes the form of a translation of a mythical epic originally written in Sanskrit about the Vijayanagara Empire, which ruled much of the southern tip of the Indian subcontinent in the 14th century.

Since the attack, Rushdie has struggled to write and has suffered from nightmares, he told the New Yorker magazine in an interview published this week. He called the man accused of his attempted murder, Hadi Matar, an idiot in the interview.

“All I saw was your stupid New York Post interview,” said Rushdie, who was born in Mumbai, now Mumbai, and raised in a Muslim family. “Something only an idiot would do.”

Matar, 25, told the Post in a prison interview shortly after the stabbing that he thought Rushdie had insulted Islam.

After Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then supreme leader of Iran, issued a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for Rushdie’s death, the writer spent years hiding under the protection of British police. But in recent years he has lived more openly and has been seen frequently in New York City.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen)