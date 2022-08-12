Salman Rushdie, 75, became world famous with his book “Midnight’s Children” in 1981. But the Anglo-Indian writer was also one of the first intellectuals accused of blasphemy against Islam, with death threats following his work “The Satanic Verses”, which forced him to live for nine years hidden under the protection of British services.

It was one who sentenced the writer to death ‘fatwa’ by Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini, delivered on February 14, 1986. Iran also offered 3 million rewards for those who murdered Rushdie. In many Muslim countries there were protests, with copies of the ‘blasphemous’ book burned in public and bookstores destroyed. Rushdie, who was then living in London, was placed under the protection of the British security services. But in the meantime his Japanese translator, Igarashi Hitoshi, was murdered in 1991 and various other translators were attacked, including the Italian Ettore Capriolo. In 2000, the writer moved to the United States, where he still lives and acquired American citizenship. In 2005, the fatwa was renewed by the current Iranian spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.