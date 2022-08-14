The British novelist, who was attacked while participating in a literary event in New York, had an improvement in his condition. After he said a few words again, he is now off the ventilator and “going in the right direction,” his agent Andrew Wylie said. Regarding the author of the attack, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder.

Salman Rushdie progresses and half the world breathes a sigh of relief. The author, who received a dozen stab wounds to the neck and abdomen last Friday, August 12, and who is hospitalized in Pennsylvania, seems headed for a difficult recovery according to statements from his agents and one of his sons.

In the early hours of the day, Andrew Wylie -his representative- had given good news regarding his state of health by assuring that Salman Rushdie spoke a few words.

Hours later, Wylie gave a new medical report to the Reuters agency via email where he stated that the writer left the ventilator and was already breathing of his own free will.

“The road to recovery has begun,” he said. “It will be long. The injuries are serious, but his condition is heading in the right direction,” he added in the terse statement.

In addition, his son Zafar also spoke about his father’s health condition. Through his Twitter account, he assured that “his usual fighting and defiant sense of humor remains intact.” However, he stressed that “the injuries that changed his life are serious.”

Regarding the situation of the attacker, Hadi Matar, he appeared before a judge on Saturday at a procedural hearing in the court of Chautauqua, the New York town where Rushdie was attacked.

The 24-year-old New Jersey native of Lebanese origin pleaded “not guilty” through his court-appointed attorney, Nathaniel Barone, to formal charges of attempted second-degree murder and assault with a weapon, without bail. .

The defendant did not utter a single word and was dressed in the usual black-and-white striped prisoner’s outfit with a mask on his face.

The New York authorities are in charge of the investigation and do not yet have details of what motivated Matar to commit the attack on Rushdie.

“We have been in contact with our counterparts in New Jersey to share information and try to better understand the planning and preparation that preceded the attack,” the District Attorney said yesterday.

with Reuters