Iran has “categorically” denied any connection with the young man who last week stabbed the writer Salman Rushdie, author of the “Satanic Verses”, a work for which in 1989 a fatwa was declared against him by the Supreme Guide Iranian Khomeini.



“We categorically deny” any connection and “no one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani. Rushdie was stabbed last Friday by 24-year-old Hadi Matar, a young man from New Jersey of Lebanese descent, as he was preparing to speak at a conference in the US. Seriously injured, he was operated on and the family made it known that he was now disconnected from the fan: “The recovery has begun” but “it will be long”.