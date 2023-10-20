The British-American writer of Indian origin Salman Rushdie declared himself this Friday “happy to be back” at a Frankfurt Book Fair marked by controversies and where the presence of the author of satanic verses and midnight children It is defined by the defense of freedom of expression. “It has been a difficult year, but I am very happy to be back,” he said at a press conference at the German city’s exhibition two days before receiving the German Booksellers’ Peace Prize.

Rushdie came to Frankfurt not only as a laureate, but also to promote his new novel, Knife (Cuchillo), whose title is already a clear allusion to the attack he suffered in 2022. “It is an issue that has affected me personally, it touches me. “After what happened, I couldn’t write about anything else,” he said, commenting on the title. Asked if, until the moment he suffered the attack, he had not forgotten the fatwa of the Iranian authorities calling on Muslims around the world to assassinate him – after the publication of satanic verses—Rushdie said that this Islamic edict had been present for him. “The attack surprised me because everything seemed to have cooled down over the years, but I had never forgotten the fatwa,” he said.

At the press conference, in which he was separated from the audience by several tables and a type of security barrier, Rushdie was questioned about topics that have been present at the Fair – such as the situation in Gaza or the postponement of the delivery of a award to the Palestinian author Adamis Shibli—, and on others related to authors who suffer persecution or the general situation in the world. “There are two serious threats: religious fascism and the internal deterioration of many democracies. We have to fight against both,” he said. Regarding the latter, he regretted that in the United States “one of the great parties is abandoning democratic principles to dedicate itself to the cult of a person,” in reference to former President Donald Trump, and warned that in many parts of the world “ little Trumps.”

A moment from Salman Rushdie’s press conference at the Frankfurt Book Fair. KAI PFAFFENBACH (REUTERS)

Regarding the role that literature can play in this fight, he warned about the danger of falling into excessively doctrinal or pamphleteering literature. “One of the great advantages of literature is that it has no immediate use. If it has any, it is because it generates beauty and because it invites you to think. But I am not interested in books that tell me what I have to think, but rather those that make me think,” he assured. Regarding the war in Gaza he said he had no original opinion. “War is horrible. People die in war, I am horrified by Hamas attacks and I am horrified by the reaction of Mr. [Benjamín] Netanyahu,” he said of the Palestinian terrorist group and the Israeli prime minister.

Rushdie, on the other hand, criticized the postponement of the awarding of the LiBeratur Prize to Adania Shibli, which was due to be presented at the Frankfurt Fair, although he said that he could not talk about her work because he did not know it. “If talking about postponement is not a euphemism and it is not about cancellation, then the prize should be awarded as soon as possible. The best would be tomorrow,” he said. The postponement of the award to Shibli, awarded by the Litprom organization, was justified by the fact that the award-winning novel, A marginal detail, could give rise to anti-Israel propaganda after the Hamas attacks.

Rushdie admitted that in the face of current crises it is difficult to be optimistic, but said that he was so in part because of the job he had chosen. “Writing books is a form of optimism, it is dedicating years of your life to writing texts that you hope someone will read,” he said. Asked if he was not afraid that young writers would not find publishers and would not dare to touch on certain topics due to various pressures, Rushdie recalled the case of satanic verses which, despite threats, was published throughout the world. “Well, I’m not a young writer anymore, I speak from a certain distance,” he joked. “But satanic verses They were published all over the world despite everything. Regarding the topics that young writers should or should not touch on, I think they should write about everyone, without restrictions. The only condition is to do it well,” he said.

