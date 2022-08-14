In a long text published by the ‘Journal du dimanche’, the French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy asks that the Nobel Prize for Literature be awarded in October to Salman Rushdie.

“I can’t imagine any other writer who deserves it more than him today. The campaign starts now,” he writes. According to the rules of the Nobel Prize for Literature, the highest award for a writer, the list of five finalists has already been decided since May.

The list is confidential and therefore it is not possible to know if Salman Rushdie, often considered for the Nobel, is part of it. The winner will be announced in early October in Stockholm.

“This writer punished for having written free and freeing texts for thirty years deserves compensation”, says Bernard-Henri Lévy in the long text published by the ‘Journal du dimanche’ entitled “The immortality of Salman Rushdie”.

For the philosopher, “this act of absolute terror which, beyond the stabbed body and its books, is equivalent to the terror of all the books and all the words in the world, requires a striking response”.