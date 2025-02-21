Salman Rushdie attacker is convicted of attempted murder and aggression

The young Hadi Mat, who attacked the writer Salman Rushdie with a knife during a literary conference in Chautauqua (northwest of the state of New York) in August 2022, was declared today guilty by a jury of the two positions for which he was tried, Second degree murder attempt and second degree aggression.

The jury issued his verdict after less than two hours of deliberations about a case in which the author of ‘The Satanic verses’ suffered 12 stab in 27 seconds and saved his life “miraculously”, according to the doctors who attended him.

Killing, who accepted his right not to declare during this trial that he needed only seven sessions, faces a penalty of up to 25 years in jail.





In addition, another federal cause has open in which he is accused of crimes of terrorism for allegedly having provided material help to the Lebanese Chíi militia Hizbulá.

Rushdie’s book ‘The satanic verses’ was prohibited in Iran in 1988 for considering Blasphemus and a year later, the then supreme leader of the country, Ayatolá Jomeini, published a Fatwa asking for his death. An Iranian Foundation even offered a reward of 3.3 million dollars. The writer spent 10 years under police protection, according to The New York Times, and was prohibited from entering India, where he was born, for more than a decade.