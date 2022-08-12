Salman Rushdie, writer of “Satanic Verses” attacked with a knife before a conference in New York

Salman Rushdie, the author of “Satanic Verses” (1988) repeatedly threatened with death, was attacked, most likely stabbed, as he was about to give a conference in western New York. He reports it the Associated Press.

An agency reporter saw a man lash out at the stage Chautauqua Institution and began punching and probably attacking the essayist with a knife.

The writer fell to the ground and the man was blocked. Rushdie’s condition is unknown. The book of Rushdie “Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it blasphemous. In 1989 the late Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeiniissued a fatwa, calling for his death and a bounty of over $ 3 million hangs on his head.

Salman Rushide attacked in Ny, the attacker stopped

The man she attacked Salman Rushdie he fell on stage immediately after the attack on the writer and was stopped by the police.

