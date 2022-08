Salman Rushdie at an event in Cartagena, Colombia in January 2018. | Photo: EFE / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The American suspected of attacking writer Salman Rushdie at an event in the US state of New York on Friday (12) has been indicted for attempted murder. Hadi Matar is 24 years old, a resident of Fairview, New Jersey, and is being held without bail.

According to the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office, Matar is also being investigated on suspicion of second-degree assault. According to prosecutor Jason Schmidt, investigations should provide answers about the planning and preparation of the attack against the writer. Depending on what is found at this stage, new charges may be brought against Matar. At a prosecution hearing on Saturday, the suspect’s lawyer said Matar had pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was handcuffed and wearing a white mask and prisoner clothes.

Salman Rushdie was preparing to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute when the attack occurred. The writer was stabbed in the neck and torso, and after first aid he was admitted to a hospital in the region. According to Rushdie’s agent, his health is serious. The author of “The Satanic Verses,” who received death threats from Iran after the novel was published, is on life support and is in danger of losing an eye. Furthermore, Rushdie also has liver injuries and had the nerves in one of his arms cut.