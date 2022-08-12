NEW YORK. This time the curse reached him on the other side of the world, in the heart of that West which had given him, until yesterday, refuge and protection. It is 10.45 local time (16.45 in Italy), Salman Rushdie has just taken the stage of the Chautauqua Institution, a hundred kilometers southwest of Buffalo, where a conference is held, one of the many to which he is invited in the role of writer. A man dressed in dark, wearing a black mask, gets up from the audience and pounces on him. He will be identified a few hours later: he is Hadi Matar, 24, a native of New Jersey. Of those moments of terror there are video fragments bounced on the web that portray the stage while some operators try to immobilize the perpetrator of the attack, others lend help to Rushdie. “Everything took place in a matter of seconds – says a witness sitting in the audience -. It was covered in blood, dripping onto the floor. ‘ The moments are very excited, after a few seconds it is clear that the attacker has delivered a couple of blows. “I saw blood around his eyes and trickling down his cheek,” says a man who came to help.

The stabbing weapon hit his neck several times and wounded him, perhaps even the chest was hit. The conference moderator is also hit but not seriously, while the attacker stumbles on the stage, bangs his head and is arrested. Rescue is immediate, the 75-year-old author of the book Satanic verses is transported by helicopter to the hospital, for a few hours there is uncertainty about his fate. To break the silence is the governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul who expressing closeness to her family says: “Rushdie is alive”. Shortly thereafter, she leaks the news that the man has undergone surgery. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was immediately sentenced on Twitter: «Horrified that Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was exercising a right that we should never stop defending. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We all hope he is well ».

In the meantime, the controversy arose over the lack of security checks in the structure where the event was organized. There were – it seems – no metal detectors and no controls, accreditation was enough to enter. A fatal lightness, especially in the face of a character who has been in the crosshairs of a certain Islam for thirty years. Satanic verses it is the best known book by Salman Rushdie, but also the one that marked his life. After its publication, and the fatwa for blasphemy launched by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989, then renewed by Ali Khamenei, who on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary defined it as “irrevocable”, the author born in Bombay was forced to live under protection . In addition to influencing his life, the book also caused the death of several people around the world: according to the BBC there are a total of 59 translators murdered and people killed during protests and counter-demonstrations in support, as well as those of condemnation for the censorship imposed on the volume in some countries. In Italy, in 1991, Ettore Capriolo, translator of the book, was stabbed in his Milan home: he escaped death. Since then, Rushdie, who claims to be an atheist, has grown accustomed to living under guard, hidden from the rest of the world for about a decade. Then, little by little, he began to re-emerge. Solidarity with the author was also expressed by the literary world and by many writers. Stephen King hoped that Rushdie “is fine”, JK Rowling called the attack “horrible news”. Finally, PEN America, the non-profit organization that works to defend and celebrate freedom of expression, has called the aggression “brutal and premeditated”, an attack on a writer who “knows no precedent on American soil.”