Writer Salman Rushdie was attacked while speaking on the podium of a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York. The attacker identified as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey, reached the stage during and assaulted Rushdie and the event moderator. The Anglo-Indian writer, US media reported citing police, was allegedly hit in both the neck and abdomen and, once in the hospital, underwent surgery. New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters on Friday that Rushdie is “alive” and “receiving the care he needs.”

Read also

According to reports from the New York police, the attacker acted alone. Before the attack, CNN reports, there would have been no threats and there would be no indication of the reasons.

A doctor present at the event, Rita Landman, who attended first aid, told the New York Times, the writer, said, was alive after the attack and did not undergo cardiopulmonary resuscitation. A pool of blood had formed under his body.

The moderator of the literary event, Henry Reese, co-founder of an NGO that offers protection to persecuted writers, suffered a slight wound to his head.

A video shows the agitation in the hall and on stage immediately after the attack, with rescuers trying to revive the writer. The attacker was stopped on the spot by those present and is in the custody of the police.

“It was an absolutely horrible thing to watch,” said a witness, Carl Levan, according to whom – after running to the stage from the left side of the hall – the attacker “repeatedly hit” the writer with a stabbing weapon. Speaking to the BBC News Channel, the man – who sat 14, 15 rows away from the stage – said those in attendance were still “deeply shocked” by what they saw.

Other witnesses present at the attack reported that the attacker wore a black mask. The same witnesses said that ten to fifteen people intervened going up on stage to stop the attack.

The Iranian religious leadership launched a ‘fatwa’ against the writer at the end of the 1980s, condemning him to death for the book ‘The Satanic Verses’, considered blasphemous.