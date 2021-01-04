Sunny Leone, who appeared in the 5th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, recently reached the weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. As soon as she reached Bigg Boss house, all the family members became very excited about meeting her. Not only the family but the host Salman also looked happy.

But Sunny Leone treated Salman’s illness before the family. Salman tells Sunny Leone that he has a fever. The makers also released a promo of this episode, in which Sunny Leone asks Salman, ‘What is your illness?’ Hearing this, Salman says, ‘I just fell in love with you. It is called Laveria.

Listening to Salman, Sunny Leone puts her hand on her heart and says, ‘Salman, Salman.’ Then she says that look, I am also done. After this, Salman laughs and hugs Sunny Leone. In this episode, Surabhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Monalisa also arrived as a guest.



Rahul Mahajan homeless? Will Double Elimination?

Monalisa took part in the task eliminating a member from the house. She wrote lipstick with the name of the member who would be homeless from home. This part will be shown in the January 4 episode. According to reports, Rahul Mahajan is homeless. He was the captain of the house and therefore had immunity for the next week. But this week Rahul Mahajan was not safe. However, it is not yet confirmed whether Rahul Evict has taken place or not. It is also being said that there will be double eviction this week.