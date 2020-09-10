Everyone is excited about Salman Khan’s third film in Tiger franchise, which also stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman. The first two films did well at the box office. According to reports, the production cost of ‘Tiger 3’ is going to be 200 to 225 crores which is the biggest production cost for any Hindi film till date. At the same time, about 20 to 25 crores will be spent in print and publicity.
Salman Khan will pay so much for the film
Salman Khan will get Rs 100 crore as the fee for ‘Tiger 3’ and in addition he will also be a part of the film’s profits. The film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was one of the highest grossing films in the year 2017 after joining the 400 crore club. The film grossed Rs 339.16 crore only in India.
The film will be shot in a Mumbai studio
After the lockdown, Salman Khan is going to resume shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to reports, he will resume shooting for the film in October. It is being told that from October 1, Salman Khan will shoot his reality show and after this, he will shoot the film in a studio in Mumbai.
.
Leave a Reply