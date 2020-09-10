His fans of Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan film eagerly wait. Salman Khan’s films at the box office give tremendous performances. There are reports that Salman Khan’s Tiger series film ‘Tiger 3’ will be made in the bumper budget. At the same time, it is also being said that he will resume shooting of his upcoming film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted’ brother in October.

The first two films of Tiger series earned well

Everyone is excited about Salman Khan’s third film in Tiger franchise, which also stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman. The first two films did well at the box office. According to reports, the production cost of ‘Tiger 3’ is going to be 200 to 225 crores which is the biggest production cost for any Hindi film till date. At the same time, about 20 to 25 crores will be spent in print and publicity.



Salman Khan will pay so much for the film

Salman Khan will get Rs 100 crore as the fee for ‘Tiger 3’ and in addition he will also be a part of the film’s profits. The film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was one of the highest grossing films in the year 2017 after joining the 400 crore club. The film grossed Rs 339.16 crore only in India.

The film will be shot in a Mumbai studio

After the lockdown, Salman Khan is going to resume shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to reports, he will resume shooting for the film in October. It is being told that from October 1, Salman Khan will shoot his reality show and after this, he will shoot the film in a studio in Mumbai.