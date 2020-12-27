Bollywood star Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday on 27 December 2020 today. Salman’s fans are congratulating him on social media. Salman also celebrated his birthday with family and close friends at his farm house in Panvel last night. Now Salman Khan’s stylist Ashley Rebelo, while talking to ETimes, has told one thing about which few people know.

‘Salman who wears it becomes popular’

Talking about Salman’s style, Rebelo said, ‘Salman’s style is very simple and classic. It is as basic as it is also good. Salman Khan likes to wear denim jacket. All their jackets come from different parts of the world. Whatever Salman wears becomes very popular. Like when he wore Ed Hardy’s dress for the first time after which it became quite popular, it opened its stores across India. ‘

Salman always likes to wear a special pair of shoes

Ashley Rebelo has revealed that Salman has a special pair of shoes that he always loves to wear. He said, ‘Salman likes to wear that special pair of shoes everywhere. There are many people who comment on Instagram, saying that they do not change their shoes. I know that Salman has thousands of pairs of shoes but he likes to wear those special leather shoes. I think he is lucky for them. ‘



Salman is working on his next film

Salman Khan has completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Radhey: Your most wanted brother’ a few days ago. After this, Salman Khan has started shooting for his next film ‘Last: The Final Truth’. His brother-in-law Ayush Sharma will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the film. Apart from this film, Salman will also start shooting for another film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ in the coming year.

