Bigg Boss 14 has 2 days left to go on air. Meanwhile, it is being said that Salman Khan’s show X Bigg Boss Contestant Prince Narula will also be a part. According to sources, Bigg Boss-9 winner is all set to join Salman Khan’s show along with Prince Narula, Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan.

According to sources, Hina, Siddharth and Gauhar will live in the Bigg Boss house for the first two weeks. Two weeks later, the format of the show will be completely changed. In such a situation, if Prince Narula becomes a part of the show, it will be no less than a surprise for the fans. Hina, Siddharth and Gauhar will execute all the tasks and plans. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss will be shot on 1 October. The names of the contestants joining the show are also being revealed. His promos are being shared.

There is a lot of social media discussion about the names of contestants of the Bigg Boss-14 show. It is believed that many well-known faces can be seen in Bigg Boss-14 including Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilac, Abhinab Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Holy Punia, Sneha Ullal.

Viewers believe that the entry of these four stars will make ‘Bigg Boss 14’ show even more interesting. Not only this, it is also being claimed that apart from Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati will also be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. It is worth noting that in ‘Bigg Boss 9’ Prince Narula made a lot of headlines.