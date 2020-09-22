Mumbai: An official clarification has come from Salman Khan regarding the news related to Quain Talent Management Agency Private Limited. On behalf of Anand Desai, DSK Legal, it has been said that in some media segment it is being wrongly reported that our client actor Salman Khan has majority participation in talent management agency Quain Talent Management Agency Pvt.

The statement said that Salman Khan has no direct and indirect stake in Quan or any of its groups. It is requested that the media refrain from publishing false news about our client.

Explain that the NCB investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case called Dhruv, CEO of Quain Talent Management Agency, for questioning on Tuesday. Quain Talent Management Agency looks after the work of celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia D’Souza, Shruti Haasan.

