Bollywood star Salman Khan has crores of fans all over the world. Last year, the fans kept waiting for the release of Salman’s upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, but it could not be released. Actually the shooting of this film could not be completed due to Corona virus. When the lockdown was over, its shooting was completed. Right now the post-production of the film is going on and it is expected that this year it will be released on the occasion of Eid.

Recently, there were some reports on social media that Salman’s ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Brother’ could be released on OTT platform instead of cinemas. After this, the cinema owners sent a letter to Salman Khan requesting that the film be released in theaters, not on OTT. It has also been said in this letter that it would be better that Salman Khan release the film on the occasion of Eid. See, copy of letter:

Cinemas owners have sent a letter to Salman

Request to release ‘Radhey’ in theaters

Let me tell you that ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be seen opposite Salman Khan along with Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film is directed by Prabhudheva. Right now Salman Khan is shooting for ‘Last: The Final Truth’ with Ayush Sharma in the lead role. After this, Salman will start shooting for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which his opposite debut will be Pooja Hegde.

