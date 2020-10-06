Salman Khan starrer film ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’ fame actress Sneha Ullal gained immense popularity due to her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai. Recently he expressed his views on being compared to Aishwarya. Sneha told a news agency that this thing has been made a big deal even though it was not so important. Sneha said, ‘I am very comfortable in myself and the comparisons I make do not matter. She was also a PR strategy of how to tell about me. Actually that thing just insisted on comparison or else it was not a big deal.

Fans of Aishwarya’s achievements

Earlier, Sneha had said that Aishwarya Rai’s achievements in acting industry are fans. However, she still wants her identity, rather than comparing him to Aishwarya’s look.

Digital Debut Preparation

Talking about work front, Sneha is away from Bollywood for a long time. However, she is now preparing to make her comeback through the digital platform.