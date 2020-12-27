Many couples have been famous in Bollywood. One of them is considered to be Salim-Javed. The pair gave 24 films to Bollywood between 1971 and 1987. The pair gave the script writers a new identity in Bollywood. At that time the pair was considered to be a guarantee of the success of the film. The pair of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar last worked together in the superhit film Mr. India in 1987.

The pair wrote a total of 24 films from 1971 to 1987, 20 of which turned out to be hits. The pair made films like ‘Sita’ and ‘Geeta’, ‘Forced’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, ‘Wall’, ‘Shaan’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’, ‘Don Gave memorable films like ‘,’ Shaan ‘,’ Shakti ‘and’ Sholay ‘. Sholay was the most memorable film whose dialogue is still in people’s minds.

..And when the pair broke

This pair of Salim-Javed broke up after reaching the height. After many years, Salim revealed the reason for the break up in an interview. According to Salim, Javed had spoken about separation.

While narrating the story of separation, Salim Khan had said that one day both of us were sitting and working, then Javed told me that I want to separate. At that time, I really felt that I had not heard properly. Then I told him that you would not think this thing just 5 minutes ago. So he said, no, I have been thinking this for a long time.

Salim said that after hearing this, when he joined hands with Javed and walked towards his car, Javed was coming to leave the car but I stopped him by holding his hand and said that I can handle myself.

Everything has an expiry date

According to Salim Khan, “Then in a week Javed Akhtar also announced that we were separated. I think the reason for their separation is that Javed had to write songs for which he also offered me that in the song The name of both of us will come. But I had no interest in writing the song. ” Salim believes that the expiry date is written on every box and perhaps the date of our relationship was also written.

