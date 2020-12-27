Bollywood star Salman Khan loves his father Salim Khan and has a very good bonding. This has happened many times. This bonding was also seen during lockdown.

Actually, Salman Khan was spending time at his farm house due to lockdown where he was missing his father a lot. Then Salman shared a video on social media account and said that he could not meet his father for the last 3 weeks. After this, an old black and white photo of Salman and his father Salim Khan became very viral on social media. In which the bonding of both was clearly visible.

Salman did not buy his new house to live with his father

Salman Khan has not bought a new house to live with his father. Salim Khan does not want to leave his house and move elsewhere, so Salman also lives with him in this house. They live in ‘Galaxy Apartment’ which is located in Bandra West, Mumbai. This house was bought by Salim Khan in 1973. Since then, he and his family have lived in this house.

Salman Khan lives in his father’s house not like a star but like a son. Sometimes Salim Khan is surprised to see that while super stars live in luxurious and luxurious bungalows on the one hand, Salman lives in a house of just one thousand square feet. In one part of which he has made a gym.

… and when Salim became punished instead of Salman

Salman’s anecdote connected with his father since childhood is also famous. When Salman was in the fourth class, the teacher punished him for standing outside the class. So his father Salim Khan was passing out of school, so he saw Salman standing outside the class. He asked Salman why the teacher has made him stand outside the class, so Salman said that he does not know what he has done wrong. When Salim Khan met the principal of the school, he told that his school fees have not been paid on time, due to which he has been punished.

Salim Khan told the principal on this that it is his mistake not to pay the fees and not his son, so he will not face punishment. After this, Salim Khan stood outside the class until school was over.

Also read

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 did not fit the taste of fans, sharing interesting mimes

Salman Khan’s ’36 figure’ is with these Bollywood stars, even if they don’t look away, Bhaijaan