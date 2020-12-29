His brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, who was busy shooting for the last film with Salman Khan, has written a special message to the ‘Dabangg’ star. Ayush Sharma has shared a picture of his set of the ‘last’ movie on Instagram and has written a special message to Salman Khan. Ayush Sharma has thanked Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar for giving him a chance in the film. Ayush Sharma wrote, ‘The biggest gift for any actor is the love and support from the fans. Heartfelt thanks to those who applaud me on the first look of the final. It gives great joy when your work is appreciated. ‘

Further, Ayush Sharma wrote, ‘I thank Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar sir from the depths of my heart for giving me confidence in myself and giving me the opportunity to work beyond the boundaries.’ The teaser of the film was recently released. In this video, Salman Khan was seen in the role of a Sikh youth. At the same time, Ayush Sharma was also looking very fabulous. On seeing this teaser, his fitness was highly appreciated by the fans. Not only this, films like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff were also praised for this transformation of Ayush Sharma.

‘Last’ movie Marathi crime drama ‘Mulshi pattern’ Ayush Sharma is the husband of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita. Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on 27 December. Let me tell you that Arpita and Ayush’s daughter Aayat were also on this day. In such a situation, Salman Khan’s family celebrated the birthday of both of them together with pomp. Salman Khan has now started a production house. The paper titled Pankaj Tripathi’s lead role is also being made under the banner of his own production house. Recently, Salman Khan shared the trailer of the movie on social media.