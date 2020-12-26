Bollywood’s Bhaijaan means Salman Khan, whose friends are also present for him. But they say that those whose friendship is strong, their hostility is also strong. Even though Salman Khan is a friend of many and is present for his help even at midnight, but there are some faces in this industry, who do not like to see his name, even Sallu Mian does not like. Suppose with them their figure of thirty-six. Today we are telling you about the same stars.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi is one of Salman Khan’s oldest enemies. And there is no need to tell us why this enmity is there. After all this happened from a press conference, after which Vivek Oberoi would also regret it. In this conference, Vivek did not know what allegations were made on Salman. And since then there has never been a reconciliation between the two. Although Vivev had apologized to Salman in the filled ceremony, but Salman has not forgiven him till date.

Arjun Kapoor

Salman has been very close to Boney Kapoor. But he really has a figure of 36 from his son Arjun Kapoor. That is because Arjun is dating Salman’s ex-sister-in-law i.e. Malaika Arora. However, Arjun has openly accepted his relationship without being afraid of anyone. But Salman has never forgiven Arjun for this act. Malaika is Salman’s younger brother Arbaaz Khan’s X Wife. Both of them have been divorced.

Ranbir Kapoor

There are two reasons why Salman is angry with Ranbir. In media reports, the closeness of Katrina and Ranbir is often cited as the reason for this enmity, but it is also said in these reports that there was some dispute between the two before the release of Sanwaria and hence Salman does not like to name them. What is the real reason, both of them know this, but both of them often seem to be avoiding each other and till date they have rarely been seen talking together.

Arijit Singh

The dispute between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh started with an award function increased so much that today it has taken the form of hostility. According to media reports, after this incident, Salman removed Arijit Singh’s song from the film Sultan. And till date there is a sour relationship between Arijit and Salman.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is also counted among Salman Khan’s enemies. According to media reports, this rivalry started with the film Bharat when Priyanka refused to do this film. Although Priyanka had signed it earlier, but then pulled her back. For which Salman commented on Priyanka many times and later Priyanka said something to the film that this hatred increased even more. Later this role was done by Katrina Kaif.