Everyone knows that there are many talent inside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Now if we consider the latest headlines, then they have started exploring new things. According to a news portal, Salman has now become a co-writer for his next romantic film with his favorite filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Salman used his free time during the lockdown and helped Suraj develop the romantic film story. The film will show the story of a married couple.

The film will go on floors in 2022

Let me tell you, Salman and Sooraj Barjatya’s last time came together for the film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. Now they are once again preparing to come together for the film but it will go on floors in 2022.

Salman will be seen in these films

Salman has recently started shooting for the character of his Sikh policeman in the film ‘Last’, in which Ayush Sharma is in the lead role. Apart from ‘Last’, Salman will be seen in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. He will also have a cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan. ‘Tiger 3’ is also expected to go on the floor in March 2021.