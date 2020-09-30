Bollywood actor Salman Khan will begin shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after a 7-month break in lockdown. Salman will shoot the film on 2nd October at ND Studios in Karjat. The final patchup work will be done at Mahboob Studio after a 15-day shoot. During this time special arrangements will be made on the set keeping in mind the corona virus.

According to a report, to avoid day-to-day travel during the shoot outside Mumbai, the production team has set up a hotel near ND Studio where all the technicians will be staying. They will not be allowed to meet outsiders during the shoot. The corona test of the entire crew has been done, in which all the negatives have come. A second test will be taken soon, which will include actors and the core team.

The crew has been informed about the protocols to be followed on the set through a special video to ensure there is a confusion. The source said that Salman Khan’s own personal team will be present along with the team of doctors to practice hygiene and discipline on the set.

Sohail Khan, who is producing the film Radhe along with brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, told the Times of India that doctors and ambulances along with safety and health officers will be present on the set. Transportation mode will be sanitized every day. They will be given color bands to divide the team into different parts and identify them. According to the guidelines, instructions have also been given to the team to destroy the PPA kits and masks used.

Sohail further stated that according to the directions, a team of specially trained people has been involved to destroy the masks and PPE kits after use.