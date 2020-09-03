Everybody’s favorite show Bigg Boss 14 season is soon ready to entertain the audience. Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news since before it started. Sometimes with the contestant of Bigg Boss, sometimes with the format of the house. At the same time, now the Big Boss 14 scene is getting a lot of headlines regarding Salman Khan’s fees. Let me tell you, actor Salman Khan is also ready to host season 14 of Bigg Boss. The country’s biggest reality show will start in October and many contestants will be closed in one house.

As always, Salman Khan’s fees remain in the headlines. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Fee surprises everyone every season. This time too, everyone is surprised to see the fees the actor is asking for. According to sources, it is reported that Salman Khan will take 450 crore rupees to host Bigg Boss 14. Accordingly, Salman Khan will get 20 crore rupees for each episode. This news is becoming very viral on social media and at the same time everyone is surprised by reading this news.

Let me tell you, Salman himself has not given information about this news. But according to sources, it is being told that Salman Khan will charge more fees this time than last season. There are always discussions about Salman Khan’s fees. Whenever the new season of Bigg Boss starts, everyone’s eyes are fixed on Salman Khan’s fees. Many reactions have also started coming on the social media of people.

Salman Khan is seen reprimanding the contestants every season and solving their issues. Last season broke many records including TRP. According to the source, the set of Bigg Boss 14 is being prepared rapidly in Film City. The first show will have its grand premiere on 4 October.