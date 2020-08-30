Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan rules the hearts of his fans. His fans are eager to see him on the silver screen. Apart from this, Salman Khan is always ahead to help the needy. At this time, Salman Khan is once again in discussion. In fact, he is fulfilling his promise to rebuild around 70 houses destroyed due to floods in Khidrapur village.

Maharashtra minister tweeted

Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil tweeted and informed about the promise made by Salman Khan. Along with this, he has also shared some pictures of laying the foundation of houses in Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra minister tweeted

Helping the needy in lockdown

Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. During this time he shot a song of the title ‘Tere Bina’ with actress Jacqueline Fernandes. This song was well liked by his fans. During the lockdown, Salman Khan greatly assisted the needy.

Upcoming movies of salman khan

Talking about the workfront, Salman Khan will now be seen in director Prabhudheva’s film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The release date of this film has been pushed forward due to Corona virus. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan will be seen in films like ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’.