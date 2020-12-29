Bollywood’s Dambag Khan, i.e. Salman Khan, is very busy these days with the shooting of his show Bigg Boss 14 season as well as shooting for his upcoming film. Recently, he celebrated his 55th birthday at the Panvel farmhouse with his entire family. This time due to Corona Virus, Salman celebrated his birthday in a very simple way with his family. Salman also takes special care of the fans in his birthday. He recently gave a gift to his fans by announcing the release date of upcoming film Radhe. Let me tell you, in the early days of his career Salman used to eat 30 rotis at a time to increase his weight.

Salman looks very thin in his old photos. Salman Khan told during an interview that, ‘I used to be very thin in the early days of my film career. I used to get very worried about increasing my weight all the time. I used to eat whatever I got at that time. I remember well that I used to eat 30 rotis at a time on the set of the film Maine Pyar Kiya and used to eat bananas with him.

Recently on the set of Bigg Boss season 14, Salman Khan opened many secrets about his fitnet. He told that, ‘I go to the gym twice a day to keep myself fit. Also, I follow my diet very thoughtfully. I think if I sniff food too, then my weight increases.