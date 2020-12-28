Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday at his Panvel farm house. No Salman Khan film has been released this year. Although his ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Brother’ was scheduled to be released on Eid this year, its shooting could not be completed due to the lockdown caused by Corona virus. Now the shooting of the film has been completed but the work of post-production is still going on. Now Salman Khan has given a hint on the occasion of his birthday when the film may be released.

Salman has told the media on the occasion of his birthday that ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ can be released on the occasion of Eid 2021. However, he also said that this will happen only when the safety of people with Corona virus will be taken care of. As of now, no release date has been fixed for this film. Salman said, ‘Radhe will be released only when it should be. The situation is still grim … when people start going back to theaters and when people start spending money on entertainment. ‘

Salman further said, ‘We promised the people the last Eid and are also promising this Eid. If all goes well, the film will be released on Eid or when it will happen. It is important that everyone should be safe in theaters when Radhe is released. God forbid that something happens, but if it happens, it will not be tolerated. We have to make a plan for this. Kovid is still spreading everywhere. It is present and will be there tomorrow.



Let me tell you that ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, directed by Prabhudheva, stars Salman Khan with Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next film ‘Last: The Final Truth’ with Ayush Sharma in the lead role. After this, Salman Khan will also shoot for another film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

