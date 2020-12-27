Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan said on Sunday that if the conditions were right for the audience to come to theaters, then his upcoming film ‘Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai’ on the occasion of Eid in 2021 Can be released on the big screen.

This film is directed by Prabhudheva. The film was scheduled to be released on 22 May this year on the occasion of the festival. But this could not happen due to health related crisis. When asked about the release date of Salman Khan, Salman Khan said that he wants the film to be released on the occasion of Eid in 2021, but no date has been fixed so far.

He told reporters, “When Radhe has to be released, it will happen.” The situation is not right now… when people start going to theaters and when they have money to spend on entertainment… We promised about release on Eid last year and will promise about this Eid soon. If everything goes well, we will release it on the occasion of Eid next year or it will be released when it has to be released. ”

Khan was interacting with select media persons on his 55th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. He said that ‘Radhey’ is not more important than the health and safety of the audience.

Let us know that the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Apart from Salman Khan, Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and many important actors are included in the film.

read this also:

‘Age is the age of fifty five’: Why does Salman Khan say for himself ‘I do not understand in my heart’