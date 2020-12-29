Superstar Salman Khan may be 55 years old, but he seems to be beating the age in terms of fitness. Salman Khan has shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in which his biceps look quite spectacular. Fans are appreciating her stunning look. Apart from this, actress Anita Hasanandani, who is going to give birth soon, has also praised Salman’s new look. Apart from this, a user has called Salman Khan as King. Salman Khan is seen wearing a skull cap in this picture. He looks very cool in this look.

On Sunday, Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with family and some friends at the farmhouse in Panvel. Recently, Salman Khan had said about his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ that the film could be released in Eid next year. However, the release date of this film has not been finalized yet. Regarding postponing the release of the film, Salman Khan said that the conditions are not right at the moment. When people start returning to the theater and start spending on entertainment, the film will come.

Salman Khan said that we had committed to release the movie in Eid this year. Now we have decided to release on New Year’s Eid. Salman Khan said that if everything goes well then the movie will be released on the occasion of Eid. If this does not happen then a decision will be taken on the new date. Let me tell you that Salman Khan is currently busy in the release of his film ‘Last’. The teaser of this film was released last week. In this, he is seen in the role of a Sikh youth. Apart from this, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma is also seen in a fabulous look.

Ayush Sharma has made a big improvement in his fitness for this film. Even his look is greatly appreciated by the people. Celebrities like actress Sonakshi Sinha, actor Tiger Shroff to Katrina Kaif have praised Ayush Sharma’s fitness. Significantly, Ayush Sharma has written a special message on Instagram for Salman Khan and thanked him for giving him a chance in the movie.