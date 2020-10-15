Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in discussions for a noble cause. Salman Khan has come forward to help actor Faraz Khan and is paying his medical bills. This news was revealed by actress Kashmiri Shah while praising Salman Khan.

Posting a picture of a Salman Khan on Instagram, Kashmira Shah wrote- “You really are a true person. Thank you for paying attention to Faraz Khan and his medical bills. Farab Khan, actor of Fareb Game, is in critical condition. And Salman Khan is standing by him and helping others like him too. I am a real fan of yours and I will be. I don’t mind if people don’t like this post. You also have the option to unfollow me Is. This is what I feel. I think I am the most true person in the film industry that I have met. “

You will also be surprised to know about this habit of Akshay Kumar, watch viral video

All social media users are giving their reaction on this post of Kashmiri. One user wrote- ‘I completely agree with you. He is a legend. At the same time a fan wrote – ‘There is always respect for Bhai Jaan, no matter what people speak from behind.’ A fan wrote- ‘You are a legend and a true person. You are my crush too. ‘

Shweta, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, returned to social media, explained the reason for accounts being deactivated

Let me tell you that in the 1990s, Khan Faraj, son of the late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, who has won the hearts of the audience by acting in films like ‘Fareb’ and ‘Mehndi’, is fighting a war with life these days. His family said that Faraj has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bangalore.