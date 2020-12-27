Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Every year on this occasion, a crowd of fans gather in front of his Galaxy apartment who wish to wish him, but this year Salman Khan has put a notice outside the building before his birthday. In the notice, Salman appealed to his fans to follow social distancing and not congregate in front of the house. He has also stated in the notice that he will not be at his house on the birthday.

On the notice from Salman Khan, it is written, “Every year on my birthday, there has been a lot of love and affection from the fans, but this year I appeal to all of you to keep the crowd out of the house keeping in mind the corona epidemic.” Do and follow social distancing. Wear a mask, sanitize. Keep a social distance maintenance. I am not in the galaxy right now. ”

Salman Khan is hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss these days. Apart from this, he has recently started shooting for the film Final: The Last Truth, in which he will be seen sharing screen with brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. The teaser of the film was launched a few days ago, which shows the fight scene of Salman and Ayush.

Salman Khan will be seen in the role of Sikh coop in this film, while the same Ayush is in the role of gangster. The film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film will be released in theaters next year.