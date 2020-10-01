Bigg Boss 14 has 2 days left to go on air. Meanwhile, it is being said that Salman Khan’s show X Bigg Boss Contestant Prince Narula will also be a part. According to sources, Bigg Boss-9 winner is all set to join Salman Khan’s show along with Prince Narula, Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan.

The grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 2020 will be telecast on Saturday. But the most important thing is that this grand premiere of Bigg Boss will be shot today i.e. on October 1. Due to the busy schedule of Salman Khan, it has been decided to shoot the premiere episode two days ago.

According to sources, the contestants will be given entry in the Big Boss house till late night. Contestants have already shot their intro act. According to sources, Hina, Siddharth and Gauhar will live in the Bigg Boss house for the first two weeks. Two weeks later, the format of the show will be completely changed. In such a situation, if Prince Narula becomes a part of the show, then it will be no less than a surprise for the fans. Hina, Siddharth and Gauhar will execute all the tasks and plans.

There is a lot of social media discussion about the names of contestants of the Bigg Boss-14 show. It is believed that many well-known faces can be seen in Bigg Boss-14 including Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilac, Abhinab Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Holy Punia, Sneha Ullal.