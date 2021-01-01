Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif may have had a breakup, but both of them are still good friends today. A hallmark of how much Salman follows Katrina was seen in the Mumbai Police event ‘Umang’, whose video is becoming very viral on social media.

In this event, comedian Kapil Sharma asked Salman Khan whether he ever zoomed to see the profile photo of a fan. In response to this, looking at Katrina present on the stage, Salman said that not every fan but his (Katrina) every photo I still zoom and see.

Let us tell you that Salman Khan and Katrina have been in a relationship for a time. Together they have done many films like – Partner, Yuvraj and Ek Tha Tiger etc., which got tremendous response from the audience. According to media reports, Salman’s aggressive behavior brought a tussle between the two, which led to their breakup.

After the breakup with Salman, Katrina joined Ranbir. However, their relationship also could not last long after which the paths of both were separated. Let us tell you that in recent times, the name of actress Katrina Kaif is being linked with actor Vicky Kaushal.