The family of actor Faraz Khan, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, has thanked Salman Khan. Recently, after getting information about Faraj’s health, Salman came forward to help him. He had paid Faraz’s medical bill. Now his younger brother Fahman, thanking Salman, has prayed to God for his long life. Faraj’s younger brother told Mumbai Mirror that “we will always be grateful to Salman Khan.” God bless them and give them a long life. ”

Let me tell you that Faraj’s family had created an online fund by listing the complete information about his illness and the expenses of the hospital for Rs 25 lakh. After which Salman Khan came forward to help him and paid his bill.

Family members Farhad Abusher and Ahmed Shamoon posted that “Faraz has had a cough and chest infection for almost a year which has increased recently.” The doctor has asked him to be admitted to the hospital. ” He further wrote that “while he was being taken to the hospital, Faraj started having seizures. Later it is discovered that her brain has a herpes infection, which has spread from her chest to her brain “.

It is worth noting that recently Kashmiri Shah wrote on Instagram praising Salman Khan for helping Faraz – “You really are a true person. Thank you for paying Faraz Khan’s attention and his medical bills. Fareb Game Actor Faraz Khan is in critical condition and Salman Khan is standing by him and helping him like everyone else. I am a true fan of yours and will be. I don’t mind if people don’t like this post. You also have the option to unfollow me. This is what I feel. I think I am the most true person in the film industry that I have met. “

Many people are now coming forward to help Faraz. Actresses Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan have also come forward to help her. He has been admitted to the Bengaluru hospital where his condition still remains critical.