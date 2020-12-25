The teaser of Salman Khan’s next film Final has been released. Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be seen in this film. Salman Khan is known as the Robinhood of Bollywood. Considered to be Dildar, the actor has given a platform to many new faces in Bollywood. Salman has also helped a lot in bringing the careers of many people from actors to singers and musicians back on track. Let’s take a look at those people in the industry, whose Salman Khan helped to save the sinking Naiya or some new faces who were given opportunities.

Bobby deol

After staying away from the headlines for a long time, actor Bobby Deol returned to the industry with Salman Khan’s film ‘Race 3’. Bobby was last seen in Shreyas Talpade’s film ‘Poster Boys’. His performance in the film was well received and certainly earned him a place in the big banner project.

Apart from this, Salman Khan who had apparently impressed everyone with his work in ‘Race 3’ has also reportedly approached him for an important character in his upcoming film ‘Bharat’. However, Bobby did not become a part of the film India for some reason.

Katrina Kaif

There is no denying that both Katrina Kaif and Salman serve as a stunning pair onscreen. Not only this, but also offscreen, both have a special place in their hearts for each other and are considered very good friends. In such a situation, due to Salman, Katrina has also got some big opportunities in her career.

Katrina made a lot of headlines in Salman Khan starrer ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, followed by ‘Partner’ where she was paired opposite Govinda, but it was ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ which brought Katrina to stardom. .

Though his alleged relationship with Salman broke down after he allegedly started dating Ranbir Kapoor, he was reunited in the movie ‘Dabangg’ after his breakup with Ranbir. Apart from Katrina’s last film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Salman Khan, films like ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’ at the box office have earned the actress a lot of name.

Armaan Kohli

After her successful work on the television reality show Bigg Boss 7, Armaan caught the attention of her and many others. Not only this, he also attracted the attention of host Salman Khan, who gave the long-lost actor a chance to make a comeback. Salman Khan offered Armaan a role in his film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, a film directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Armaan played the role of Salman’s second brother ‘Chirag’ in the film. Needless to say, Armaan’s character was well received by the audience. The film was Armaan’s comeback on the silver screen after 11 years.

Govinda

After being very successful in the 90s, Govinda’s career was a bit quiet in the 2000s. Govinda reportedly admitted that he was at home without work for almost four years, during which he got a chance to return to Bollywood with Salman Khan’s film ‘Partner’. Salman not only helped Govinda financially, but also played an important role in the film. Subsequently, it was also reported that Salman once again came to the rescue of Govinda after he put forward Govinda’s name for the names of dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

After several hurdles in his career, Neil Nitin Mukesh performed Salman Khan starrer Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. The actor reportedly admitted that the film proved to be a major impetus for his career. Neil plays Salman’s half-brother in the film. The role was previously offered to Vidyut Jamwal, but due to date issues, the role later passed on to Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Sunil Shetty

Despite being a well-known figure in the industry and spending a significant part of his career, actor Sunil Shetty after starring in films like ‘Mere Mate Picture Aak Tak Hai’, ‘Tum Milo To Sahi’ and ‘Thank You’ Had lost its luster. In such a situation, Salman helped him. It was at a time when Salman and Sohail Khan signed on for ‘Jai Ho’ where the actor played a military officer.

Ashmit patel

It seems like Salman has a knack for saving a fading career. With the launch of newbie Daisy Shah in Jai Ho, Salman also revived Bigg Boss 4’s famous Ashmit Patel’s career by casting in the film. Talking about his character in the film, Ashmit, who plays Salman’s childhood friend, reportedly said that the film is too big and is running on a huge canvas.