Bollywood’s Dambag Khan i.e. Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with his entire family at the Panvel farmhouse. But this year, Salman Khan’s birthday was a little dull and neither did the gathering of friends on his birthday. Due to Kovid, Salman celebrated his birthday with his family at the farm house this year. With this, Salman Khan has given a good news to his fans on the occasion of his birthday. Which all the fans have been very happy to hear.

Recently Salman Khan talked about the release date of his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ during an interview on the occasion of his birthday. He told that, after the conditions are right next year, in 2021, it can be released on the occasion of Eid. He further said that, on the occasion of Eid in the coming year 2021, he will release his film Radhe Most Wanted Bhai. But for that all the circumstances should be fine. Due to the coronaviral, people are not going to see the film in theaters and this is fine.

Let me tell you, Prabhudheva has directed Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. On the other hand, if all the conditions are fine next year, then Salman Khan’s fans will get to see this film in theaters on 22 May 2020. Salman Khan also said, ‘I want everyone to be safe when the film is released and I do not want something to happen which is unacceptable.’