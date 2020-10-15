Salman Khan helps people openly. Many stories of his generosity have garnered headlines. Now he has done another good job. Salman Khan has paid all the bills of ‘Mehndi’ actor Faraz Khan, who is fighting the death in ICU. This information has been given by Kashmiri Shah on his social media account. ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’ with Kashmiri Salman. She has worked in films like ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’.

Kashmiri told Salman a true person

Posting a picture of Salman Khan, Kashmiri Shah has written, You are a truly great person. Thank you for taking care of Faraz Khan and his medical bills. ‘Fareb’ actor Faraz Khan was in critical condition and Salman stood by him and helped him like he does for many people. I am a true fan of hers and will always be. I don’t mind if people don’t like this post. You have the choice to unfollow me. I believe that of all the people I have met in the film industry, she is the most true person.



Farzan Khan has worked with Rani Mukherjee

Faraz Khan has been a co-star of Rani Mukherjee in the film ‘Mehndi’ and has worked in ‘Fareb’. He is struggling with neurological disorder. There were reports that he needed Rs 25 lakh. Pooja Bhatt had appealed to people on social media to help her. He is an Admit in Hospital in Bangalore. His family was trying to raise funds for treatment. According to Kashmiri Shah’s post, Salman Khan has filled his medical bills.

Faraz Khan, who is fighting for life and death in ICU, has worked with Rani Mukherjee in ‘Mehndi’