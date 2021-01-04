In Bigg Boss season 14 (Bigg Boss 14), there was a lot of different view last week, which Salman Khan was very angry. Salman Khan’s resentment was clearly seen in this week’s weekend war. Salman Khan, one by one, took all the family members on his target. After making fun of Rakhi Sawant, Salman Khan even heard Jasmin very much to Kshmi, after which Jasmine apologized to Rakhi Sawant in front of everyone on national television. Sunny Leone came as a guest in this week’s weekend war.

Salman Khan was seen opening several secrets of all the families during the weekend. Also, on the set of Bigg Boss season 14, he said something that he would never have said to anyone in any season. Yes, Salman Khan expressed his love for the first time on the sets of Bigg Boss. That too in front of everyone on national television. Sunny Leone asked Salman Khan, ‘I am a doctor. You want treatment on which Salman Khan says, I want. Sunny then asks a question, what happened to you that you need treatment. What is your illness?’

On this question of Sunny, Salman Khan says, ‘Hey I have fallen in love with you right now. There is a cure for this, you have it called Lavaria. Sunny says that I have fallen in love with you too. Salman Khan, this is your disease, there is no cure in the world and I do not have to treat it. On this, Salman Khan also says that I too should not get it treated. After which Salman Khan goes to leave Sunny Leone inside the house.