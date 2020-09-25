The 14th season of TV’s most popular and controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is starting on October 3. The show’s host Salman Khan will get all the contestants exposed to the audience on the day of the grand premiere. Recently, before the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the makers of the show held a press conference in which Salman Khan also took part. During this, Salman also made the audience visit ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house.

However, like every time Salman Khan is very excited for this season of ‘Bigg Boss’, but this time he is also afraid and his fear is the cause of the worldwide epidemic ie Coronavirus. Yes, Salman Khan is upset because of Kovid-19. Salman is scared to shoot because of this epidemic. Salman himself has disclosed this matter.

Recently, Salman said during one of his interviews that- ‘I am afraid of working because of Corona virus. Everybody is saying that applying mask, wearing gloves and PPP kit reduces the risk of corona while working. The crew members come very close to me on set, fixing the mic. It seems that these people can kiss me anytime. Since Corona, I am afraid of cough cold and which three.

Not only this, while talking about this, Salman further said that- ‘My niece rectangle which has been born some time ago, I am afraid for that. Then I also have old parents at home. Corona is causing the most harm to children and old people. I will work in such a situation but I get scared thinking about children and parents.