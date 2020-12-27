Today is the 55th birthday of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He cut the cake in front of the media at 12 pm and celebrated the birthday. He will not organize any party in view of the corona virus epidemic. But today he will celebrate his birthday with his family. Salman Khan is very close to his family and he lives with his family. On the occasion of his birthday, we are telling you about his family.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is a script writer and lyricist and his mother’s name is Sushila Charak, who changed her name to Salma Khan. Salman’s mother is Hindu and father is Muslim. Hence the Khan family believes in both religions. Salman Khan’s elder brother’s name is Arbaaz Khan and his younger brother’s name is Sohail Khan. His sister’s name is Alvira Khan, who married actor director Atul Agnihotri. Salman Khan has an adopted sister named Arpita.

Good bonding with dad

Salman Khan is very close to his father and brothers. He often appears with father Salman and brother Arbaaz Khan. In the first episode of the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan arrived with his father and brother Arbaaz-Sohail. During this, Salman’s excellent bonding with the three was seen. Salman has also been seen doing workouts with Sohail many times.

Salman Khan with nephew Ahil

Salman loves nephews

Apart from these, Salman also loves his sisters and their children very much. Many videos of Salman along with Arpita and Ayush Sharma’s son Ahil Sharma have gone viral on social media. Many videos of Salman playing Sohail Khan’s son Yohan have gone viral last year.

