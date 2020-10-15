Bollywood actor Salman Khan has completed the shooting of the film Radhe. Recently he started the remaining shoot of the film with Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff. Salman Khan had given information about shooting for Radhey on social media after the lockdown. The trade analyst has shared the video of Salman Khan on Twitter account, in which information about Salman Khan Radhe’s shooting is complete.

It can be seen in the video that Salman Khan gets out of his car on the set and says, ‘Rap for Radhe.’ During this, he appeared in a check shirt and jeans. In the video, Salman Khan is looking very happy upon the completion of the shooting of the film. It is known that Randeep Hooda will be seen in the role of Villain in the film.

Sanjay Dutt returned to Mumbai, told media- ‘I am not sick now, don’t write like that’, video going viral

Let’s say that Salman will be seen doing dangerous action and stunts in the film Radhe. It is being told that the film’s action sequence has been designed by Kwon Tae-ho, a famous stuntman from South Korea. According to a news portal, Kwon Tae-ho is known as South Korea’s biggest martial arts star and stuntman. He came to Mumbai in November 2019 and designed the fight sequence between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in the film.

Sonu Sood gave special advice to his fans, saying this by tweeting

The report also said that Kwon stayed in Mumbai for a month after coming from South Korea and action scenes were shot at Bandra Studios under his direction. It is also being told that Salman Khan will be seen fighting with Kwon Tae-ho in a fight scene.